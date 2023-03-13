Leeds United fans on Whites relief, 'man on a mission' and why team are on track to stay up

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say about the weekend’s 2-2 draw at Elland Road including some rare Whites relief via Brighton’s profligacy in front of goal and a belief that Leeds are on track to stay up.

NEIL GREWER

The better team did not win this encounter – thwarted by two fantastic shots – but for once it was Leeds benefiting from the spectacular goals. Brighton were excellent for most of the game, moving effortlessly from playing walking-pace football to one-touch pacey dynamic football and caused Leeds constant problems but United did stay in the game (thankfully Brighton's finishing could have been better) and twice produced thunderbolts to square the match.

ROCKET: Jack Harrison, right, draws Leeds United level for the second time against Brighton. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Top performers were Meslier (despite conceding two goals), Gnonto, for adding pace and quality and the goalscorers Bamford and Harrison for their finishing, whilst Ayling and Adams were below recent high standards. On the positive front, we appear to have virtually all the squad available for selection, and under Javi Gracia we have four points from three games – keep that up and we survive!

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

ANDY RHODES

In many ways, a point against Brighton at home is hard to take. In other ways, it was a point well-earned. Brighton are one of the most organised sides in the Premier League and haven’t lost away from home since their trip to the Etihad in October.

However, Leeds again had more than enough chances to find the back of the net so they may be feeling somewhat regretful. The goals United gave away were typical of their season so far. The defending for the visitors’ second goal was particularly calamitous. Going forward, however, Leeds do have quality and they showed that on Saturday.

Patrick Bamford’s strike was somewhat fortuitous but Jack Harrison, minutes after his own goal, looked like a man on a mission. In the end, sharing the points may be the most deserved outcome but United will need to do more, particularly with sides around then looking like they’re up for the challenge.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford.

KEITH INGHAM

You’d have thought Leeds would have been first to trouble their visitors but Brighton started brightly with Alexis Mac Allister having a couple of efforts before scoring with an easy header with Leeds’ defence all over the place. The home crowd were getting restless until a bit of magic from Bamford’s boot brought Leeds back into the game. It was his 49th for the club.

Leeds started the second half better, they could hardly have done much worse and put Brighton on their heels but on the counter the visitors were very dangerous. They went ahead again when swift play from them saw the ball come off March and then Harrison into the net.

To their credit, Leeds kept going and levelled with a superb curling effort from inside the box from Harrison. I said I’d be happy with a draw, and I am, but Brighton will feel that they let a win slip out of their fingers.

Brighton had chances before Harrison’s goal to put the game out of reach but Meslier denied substitute Welbeck and also there were a couple of moments late on when Brighton’s class put them in positions to win the game, but Leeds held out for a point.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier.

DAVID WATKINS

Another game in which our defensive frailties were exposed too often but, for once, the opposition let us off the hook. Luke Ayling was, yet again, found wanting in the air allowing Mitoma to head the ball inside to Mac Allister who nodded home but Jack Harrison’s persistence then set up Patrick Bamford who struck lucky as his shot deflected up and over Steele in the Brighton goal to level things up.

Bamford’s left foot effort then hit the side netting, Mac Allister ought to have scored when he scooped the ball wide, and Danny Welbeck missed a relative sitter before another messy piece of defensive work finished with Harrison walloping the ball into his own net as he tried to clear.

He made up for that though with a sumptuous curling shot to level the game again. The point would have looked better had Everton and Bournemouth not won, but we hung in there against a side that might still rock the establishment and win a Champions League place.

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

MIKE GILL

As expected Brighton came at Leeds all guns blazing as the Whites sat back. United's unwillingness to close the Seagulls down from goal kicks was frustrating the Elland Road faithful and when Mac Allister put the visitors ahead, the rumblings of discontent were starting to turn into something more ugly.

Then Patrick Bamford let fly with a long-range strike which was deflected into the roof of the net and the atmosphere improved. United looked much better in the second half but fell behind again from a Jack Harrison own goal after pressure from Brighton.

This time the fans got behind the Whites who looked far more aggressive after the introduction of Willy Gnonto, Rodrigo and Weston McKennie. Harrison netted a cracking goal from the left to make amends for his previous bad luck. In the end United had to be content with a point. After the match, Javi Gracia explained the deliberate policy of not closing the Brighton defence down and it's hard to disagree with him.

