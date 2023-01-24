Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is interested in bringing Marcelo Bielsa to Goodison Park, in a bid to keep the club in the Premier League. The Toffees have identified the 67-year-old as a potential candidate to replace Frank Lampard after they decided to sack the former England midfielder following defeat to West Ham over the weekend.

However, the Argentinian does have reservations over taking the hot seat at Goodison Park. According to The Mail+, discussions are said to have taken place, but Bielsa feels the Toffees’ team is ‘too slow’ and wouldn’t suit his style of play.

Bielsa’s sides are fast-paced and full of running, as Leeds fans know more than most, but he feels Everton’s players at the moment wouldn’t be able to cope with his demands. In addition, the report adds he would want the Merseyside outfit to prioritise ‘pace’ in the transfer window before the market shuts next week.

To make matters worse for the Toffees, they have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Arnaut Danjuma with fellow top flight club Tottenham Hotspur hijacking the deal, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano. They will now need to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements with the clock ticking.