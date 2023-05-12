Leeds United are back in action this weekend as they look to return to winning ways at home to Newcastle United. The Whites are two points from safety with three games left of the season to play.

They lost 2-1 away at Manchester City last time out in Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Striker on radar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds hold a long standing ‘interest’ in Lens striker Loic Openda, according to reporter Jonathan Johnson. The 23-year-old, who is a Belgium international with eight caps under his belt, joined his current club last summer from Club Brugge and has adapted well to life in Ligue 1.

He has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season and is expected to attract plenty of interest from elsewhere ahead of this summer. The Whites’ chances of landing him will no doubt depend on what league they find themselves in next term as they look to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Former Leeds man to return to England?

Former Leeds defender Neill Collins has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Walsall job as the Saddlers weigh up who to appoint after parting company with Michael Flynn. The 39-year-old, who hung up his boots back in 2018, currently manages in America with Florida-based Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship.