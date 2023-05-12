'Everyone knows' - Leeds United fans on Whites predicament, Georginio Rutter and Big Sam must

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the contest including a Sam Allardyce selection-must and a couple of observations about Georginio Rutter.

NEIL GREWER

With results going against us on Monday we really need to get something from Newcastle United – which having seen the second half at the Etihad on Saturday I now feel slightly more confident that we may be able to sneak a result.

HOPE: Over Georginio Rutter, above, for a chance and impact against Newcastle United. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

A point will be a good result tomorrow. Big Sam made some changes last time out at Manchester City, which did reap rewards, so with another week to instil his philosophies and plans, who knows what may happen.

Football has a habit of throwing surprise results in May – how we need one. I expect Joel Robles will keep his place as will Adam Forshaw in central midfield and I expect the full five substitutions again. I would like to see Rodrigo and Willy Gnonto both start as both can offer something different and have a goal in them.

Defensively, I expect Robin Koch to replace Rasmus Kristensen. We need the crowd fired up, an improvement in performance on the last 45 minutes from Leeds, and Newcastle to have an off day. Get those and we get a result – hopefully.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Newcastle United 2.

ANDY RHODES

Back at the end of August you would not have predicted that Leeds United’s season would come down to the final three games. With Big Sam now in charge, they perhaps have some chance of pulling results out of the bag but, against the three opponents to come, it won’t be easy.

Newcastle have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season and are among the top scorers away from home, while United have conceded the joint most goals at home. To win, then, the hosts will need to be near perfect.

What Allardyce does with his team selection remains to be seen but he was spotted watching Georginio Rutter in Monday’s Under-21 promotion play offs. It would be poetic if he had a say in the relegation fight. We’ve now reached the point where survival is out of Leeds’ hands. While they need results elsewhere to fall in their favour, United need to step up and fulfil their end of the bargain.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Newcastle United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

The question to answer is: “How much difference can Big Sam make?” The narrow defeat at the Etihad, even winning the second half, suggested that in just a few days and with four changes to the team, Sam improved us dramatically.

Those who saw the game, though, will be aware that a fine performance from Joel Robles, the Etihad woodwork, and a strangely profligate Erling Haaland, had more effect than Sam. So it’s hard to know what we might achieve after another week of Sam’s schooling.

At the turn of the year, we performed well at St James’ Park earning a goalless draw, but surely we need three points this time if it’s going to mean anything in the context of the season.

The Toon had a strong April, seeing off Southampton, Everton, West Ham, Spurs, Brentford and Man United but lost 3-0 at Aston Villa; they scored 22 goals while Leeds set a new league record conceding 23! Last time out Toon lost 2-0 against Arsenal. United need to show more improvement tomorrow but a point would not be the end of the world…quite!

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Newcastle United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Monday’s results for the other clubs didn’t go Leeds’ way. Both Everton, who surprisingly beat Brighton 5-1, and Forest – who edged a seven goal ‘thriller’ with Southampton – gave themselves hope of avoiding relegation.

Leicester’s 5-3 defeat at Fulham put themselves in the bottom three along with Leeds. Leeds now have to win at least one more game to give themselves a glimmer of hope of staying up.

This weekend, Everton host Man City, Forest travel to Chelsea and Leicester host Liverpool on Monday so a win this weekend against Newcastle at Elland Road could be vital. A defeat and we can get ready for a trip to Huddersfield et al once again.

Sam Allardyce saw enough in the second half to give him and the fans hope for the last three games but he must be bold again in giving Rodrigo the leading striker role. He is the only striker at the club that knows where the onion bag is and despite his praise of Bamford pre-City, the number nine did little to help his team-mates on Saturday.

Maybe this is the game we get to see why the club paid £30m+ for Georgino Rutter. It’s ‘do or die’ time and backed by a full house I can see them getting the win they need so desperately. Believe!

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Newcastle United 1.

MIKE GILL

After Monday night’s results any illusions of safety have completely disappeared. The wastefulness, poor defending and lack of a cohesive central midfield have finally shown their consequences and the Whites are in trouble – big trouble.

Leicester City look the weakest of our rivals for the drop but they need another companion in addition to Southampton to join them. Nottingham Forest are our best hope but everyone knows that the third victim is more likely to be United.

Normally we would be pleased with a draw against a team of Newcastle United’s standing but it’s starting to look as though three points are needed. Unfortunately, the Magpies are not in the habit of slipping up against bottom-six opposition home or away.

There will be no resolution to the relegation battle this coming weekend and United’s long suffering fans will offer their vocal support despite anticipating ‘death by a thousand cuts’ The religious will pray, the superstitious will look for yet another pair of lucky underpants and everybody will try to find another fingernail to bite.