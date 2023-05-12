Leeds United welcome Newcastle United to Elland Road in a huge Premier League clash on Saturday

Another big weekend awaits Leeds United in the Premier League relegation battle after they dropped into the bottom three on Monday.

Wins for Everton and Nottingham Forest saw the Whites drop to 19th, as they prepare for a home fixture against high-flying Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

It is approaching last-chance saloon for Sam Allardyce’s side as Nottingham Forest travel to Chelsea while Everton welcome Man City to Goodison Park. Leicester City are in action against Liverpool on Monday night.

“The fear needs to drive them on,” said Leeds manager Allardyce.

“The fear of relegation and the fear of losing Premier League status should make them fight and want to fight for their Premier League status.”

Ahead of a big weekend, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the most likely outcome in every fixture - rating the chances of a home win, draw or away victory.

1 . Chelsea v Nottingham Forest, Saturday, 3pm Home win: 60% Draw: 22% Away win: 18%

2 . Man United v Wolves, Saturday, 3pm Home win: 71% Draw: 19% Away win: 10%

3 . Crystal Palace v Bournemouth, Saturday, 3pm Home win: 44% Draw: 25% Away win: 32%

4 . Southampton v Fulham, Saturday, 3pm Home win: 37% Draw: 26% Away win: 38%