Leeds United v Newcastle United injury news as 9 ruled out for Elland Road clash

Leeds United welcome Newcastle United to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon as both sides have injury concerns

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 12th May 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 18:00 BST

Leeds United face Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon as the Whites look to move themselves out of the relegation zone.

A defeat to Man City followed by wins for Everton and Nottingham Forest dropped the Whites to 19th. Tomorrow’s meeting at Elland Road is a big one at both ends of the table, with Newcastle aiming to hold on to third spot ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Magpies lost to Arsenal last weekend but still remain on course for a Champions League spot.

Both sides do have players out with injury ahead of the contest, and we have rounded up all the latest news on that front in our player gallery below.

1. Sean Longstaff - out

2. Matt Ritchie - out

3. Jamaal Lascelles - out

4. Emil Krafth - out

