Leeds United face Newcastle United in a crucial Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon as the Whites look to move themselves out of the relegation zone.

A defeat to Man City followed by wins for Everton and Nottingham Forest dropped the Whites to 19th. Tomorrow’s meeting at Elland Road is a big one at both ends of the table, with Newcastle aiming to hold on to third spot ahead of Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Magpies lost to Arsenal last weekend but still remain on course for a Champions League spot.

Both sides do have players out with injury ahead of the contest, and we have rounded up all the latest news on that front in our player gallery below.

Sean Longstaff - out Has missed the last two games with Eddie Howe confirming he had sustained ligament damage.

Matt Ritchie - out The Newcastle player is out for the season with a knee injury

Jamaal Lascelles - out The Newcastle captain is out with a calf injury, it's unclear if he will be back before the end of the season

Emil Krafth - out The defender has been sidelined by an ACL injury since August and will not return until next campaign.