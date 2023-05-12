The 19-year-old opened the scoring at Old Trafford back in February, stunning the home crowd with a finish inside the first two minutes of the game. Leeds’ transfer deadline day signing says he subsequently received messages, believed to be from Manchester United supporters, as a result of his celebration, which he insists he improvised. Gnonto made a shushing gesture which was perceived to have been towards the shell-shocked home support.

Speaking on JD Sport’s ‘BootRoom Podcast’, the Italian said: “I think I have two [favourite] goals. My first goal for the national team and the goal against Man U. These two goals were my, I would say my favourite because they mean something for me. But yeah, of course the goal against Man U.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"[On shushing celebration] Not really for the fans because I'm not like this but scoring after one minute, it was like everyone was shouting before and when I scored I couldn't hear anyone, only our fans so I was like, 'wow, what is this?' so I just shushed. It's not so good for the [Man United] fans, maybe. I received some messages. It's my fault,” Gnonto added, with a grin.

The teenager hopes one day to win major honours with his country, but also acknowledges the opportunity he has been afforded by Leeds’ decision-makers in bringing him to the Premier League where he has become a household name, certainly around Elland Road. His primary task now, though, is helping keep Leeds in the top flight.

Gnonto is in line to feature from the start this weekend as United host Newcastle in their third-to-last fixture of the Premier League campaign.