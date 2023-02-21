There are arguably a lot more important things to think about than summer recruitment for Leeds United at the moment as the club continues to search for a new head coach.

Not only that but the Whites have a massive Premier League clash coming up this weekend as relegation rivals Southampton visit Elland Road. However, there is still plenty of talk of new arrivals in the next summer window and Leeds have become the latest English club linked with a move for a former Celtic striker. Meanwhile, there are also reports that sporting director Victor Orta has his eyes on a promising young winger from Barcelona but their recent form has made any potential approach ‘complicated’. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Tuesday, February 21:

Leeds United well placed to sign former Celtic striker if they stay up

Per a report from Football Insider, former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is set for a move to the Premier League this summer and is on Leeds United’s radar if they escape relegation. The 26-year old is out of contract at Ligue 1 club Lyon in the summer and is believed to be attracting interest from a number of Premier League teams.

Fellow relegation rivals Southampton are also said to be keen on the French forward while Everton and Aston Villa have also been linked in the past few months. For the Whites and the Saints, it is said that any deal to sign the ex-Fulham man would be contingent on them remaining in the Premier League.

Leeds United hope to sign Barcelona winger

ESPN are reporting that Leeds United hope to convince Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach to leave Camp Nou and join them as a free agent this summer. It is said that United’s interest is being led by sporting director Victor Orta but their pursuit has been complicated by the club’s poor performances this season.