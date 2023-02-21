Brenden Aaronson boost and extra ingredient added to Leeds United versus Southampton mix

Leeds will lock horns with Southampton at Elland Road on Saturday in a huge Premier League relegation-battle six pointer between the division’s bottom two sides, ahead of which there is just one point between the two teams.

But United’s under-21s will also visit Southampton’s under-21s on Friday night in a clash which is now first versus second in thanks to goals from Aaronson and Sean McGurk in Monday night’s 2-1 victory at home to Aston Villa’s under-21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First team players Aaronson and record signing Georginio Rutter were both given starts as the Whites faced Villa in Premier League Two Division Two knowing a win could send them top of the pile. But that was dependent on second-placed Southampton not winning at West Brom and the Saints under-21s also recorded a 2-1 victory to set up a tasty Friday night aperitif ahead of Saturday’s enormous Premier League clash.

BOOST: For Brenden Aaronson, above, and Leeds United's under-21s. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Rutter fired just wide in the early stages but Aaronson put Leeds ahead four minutes before the interval in front of 3,214 fans at Elland Road after latching on to a Kris Moore knockdown following a lovely crossfield pass from Darko Gyabi. Aaronson took one touch to take himself into the area and then produced a clinical low drive that nestled into the bottom left corner to put Leeds 1-0 up at the break.

Following a Rutter through ball, Aaronson was then quickly presented with a chance to double United’s lead but the American international’s attempt was skewed off target as he lost his balance upon looking to cut in past defenders from the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaronson and Rutter were then taken off at half-time as both Sam Greenwood and Charlie Allen were introduced and Villa levelled just four minutes after the restart as Omari Kellyman latched on to a deflected pull back before firing past keeper Kristofer Klaesson from the middle of the box.

Klaesson made several good saves as both sides pushed for a winner and the impressive Greenwood was only denied by the frame of the goal upon unleashing a brilliant arched effort from 25 yards out that smacked back off the crossbar.

Greenwood, though, played an important role as Leeds netted an 84th-minute winner through Sean McGurk which sent the Whites second. Greenwood and Gyabi were both involved as Leeds neatly sprayed the ball from the left flank to the right where Allen fizzed in a powerful cross.

His delivery picked out McGurk who stretched to apply a powerful finish though not without some pain as he slipped on the stretch and stayed down injured for several minutes after netting. McGurk was eventually able to continue and Leeds saw out a head-scratching 12-minutes of added time to seal the 2-1 success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United under-21s: Klaesson, Moore, Mullen, Monteiro, Ferguson, Gyabi, Spencer (Snowdon 68), Aaronson (Greenwood 45), Rutter (Allen 45), Joseph, Perkins (McGurk). Subs not used: Christy.

Aston Villa under-21s: Zych, Kesler, Revan, Feeney, O’Reilly (Swinkles 89), Lindley, Raikhy, Alcock (Smith 89), Frith (Kellyman 45), Afoka, Young. Subs not used: Hammond, Ealing.

Attendance: 3,214.