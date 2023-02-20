Huge move in next permanent Leeds United manager market, new odds-on favourite and frontrunners list

Michael Skubala remains in caretaker charge of Leeds United’s first team but there has been a massive change in the market to be next permanent Whites boss following Saturday’s awful defeat to Everton.

Leeds announced in the build-up to the weekend’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park that under-21s boss Skubala and his team would remain in caretaker charge for United’s upcoming fixtures following Jesse Marsch’s recent sacking as head coach.

But a 1-0 defeat at Everton and shockingly bad display has piled pressure on the Whites board with Leeds having now plummeted into the Premier League relegation zone and sat second-bottom ahead of Saturday’s hosting of basement side Southampton. The Saints are just one point behind the Whites who have taken just five points from a last possible 30.

Skubala was around even money to be next permanent Leeds boss ahead of Saturday’s clash at Goodison Park but not any more and there is now a new odds-on favourite as of Monday evening. Here are the the new first 18 in the betting to be next permanent Leeds United manager.

With Sky Bet, temporary or caretaker managers in charge for ten competitive games will be deemed permanent and settled as a winner.

