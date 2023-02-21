Both Rutter and fellow first team player Brenden Aaronson were named in the XI for Monday evening’s clash at Elland Road as Leeds lined up with a front four of Mateo Joseph and Rutter flanked by Aaronson and Sonny Perkins.

Playing slightly behind Joseph, Rutter began brightly and went close to scoring in just the fifth minute after creating space to shoot with a couple of step overs on the edge of the box. Rutter, though, fizzed his effort wide of the right-hand post and that proved the highlight of a first-half display in which he faded after early promise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter’s strike wide in the fifth minute came after a neat pass which sent Perkins away down the right flank but Villa survived and largely kept Rutter quiet thereafter. The 20-year-old continually looked to press the Villa defence hard as they looked to either clear or play out from the back and there were a few other neat moments of play.

MINUTES: For Leeds United's record signing Georginio Rutter, above, for the Whites under-21s against Aston Villa's youngsters at Elland Road on Monday night. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

The record signing laid on another decent through ball for Perkins in the 13th minute but then struggled to get involved before coming back into prominence towards the end of the half. The Frenchman played notably further forward as the first period drew to a close and produced one good piece of hold up play similar to what Patrick Bamford often provides.

But there were other occasions where Rutter lost possession and the general theme was one of a quiet display and a bit of a mixed bag when he got on the ball. After Aaronson had fired Leeds ahead in the 41st minute, Rutter ended the half on a high with another good through ball which started the attack from which Aaronson could have doubled the Whites advantage only to fire off target when off balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rutter’s chance in the fifth minute was also a decent enough opportunity for a player still seeking his first goal for his new club. Both the record signing and Aaronson were taken off at the interval and Rutter looked in good spirits in the aftermath of the 2-1 victory as he posed for photographs with young fans on the sidelines.