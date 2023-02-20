News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United under-21s 2 Aston Villa under-21s 1: Brenden Aaronson and Sean McGurk strikes send Whites second

Leeds United’s under-21s take on Aston Villa’s under-21s at Elland Road this evening on a night when the young Whites could return to the top of the league.

By Lee Sobot
7 minutes ago

The Whites currently sit third in the Premier League Two Division Two table but Leeds would have a chance of moving top of the pile if beating sixth-placed Aston Villa in tonight's 7pm kick-off at Elland Road. Leeds are two points behind leaders Nottingham Forest who have played one game more and are not in action tonight. The Whites are one point adrift of second-placed Southampton who travel to fifth-placed West Brom this evening in another 7pm kick-off.

The Whites under-21s won seven league games on the bounce from August through to November as part of an unbeaten start that featured eight wins from nine and just one draw under Michael Skubala. But Skubala is currently in caretaker charge of United's first team and Skubala's assistant Michal Pujdak took charge of last Monday night's 21s clash at Newcastle United which ended in a 2-2 draw. The point ended a run of three consecutive defeats for the Whites youngsters following a 5-2 defeat at Norwich City, 2-1 reverse at home to West Brom and 1-0 setback at Nottingham Forest.

Here, we will bring you all of the evening’s developments from Elland Road starting with team news as and when it lands followed by match updates and reaction.

MONDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN: Between Leeds United under-21s and Aston Villa under-21s at Elland Road.

Leeds United under-21s 2 Aston Villa under-21s 1 recap

  • 7pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Victory could take third-placed Whites top
Rutter

Signing a few autographs and posing for a quick few photos with young fans calling him on the touchline, almost scored very early on but then faded. Hopefully be sharper for that.

Leeds second

Because Southampton under-21s won 2-1 at West Brom. But Leeds visit Southampton on Friday night knowing a win would take them above them. A tasty starter ahead of Saturday’s big one.

FULL TIME!

2-1 LEEDS!

Still we play on

102: Crazy amount of added time

That should be it

100: Klaesson gathers the free kick, he’s been decent

Villa free kick

100: As Gyabi fouls Afoka

Time is up

99: Might be one more minute after that

Cards

99: A yellow for Villa’s Lindley and also Kesler. And for Gyabi

FLASHPOINT

98: Pushing and shoving, Gyabi in the thick of it

Free kick in Leeds half

90 + 6: Klaesson taking his time with it

