Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says new Leeds United arrival Djed Spence is a sensible and thoughtful character and ‘loved’ having the defender at Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old become the Whites’ sixth signing of the summer after joining on a season-long loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spence spent the 2021-22 season at Forest as the City Ground outfit were promoted to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs. He made 46 appearances, scoring three goals and five assists.

Speaking about the player, Cooper said in an interview with the Athletic in March 2022: "I am very fond of him. He is a sensible lad and you can tell that he cares a lot about the next game, about Forest - he loves Forest.

"You can see it in the way he plays. But, if you want to play in this team, you have to have that. He is very respectful. He is laid back, that is probably the right description of him. But when you get engaged in a conversation with him, he is a thoughtful character.

"He is like all young players, things are going well but there are still things he needs to improve on. I have not come across a 21-year-old yet who does not have parts of his game to work on. We love having him. Our job is to keep trying to get the best out of him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spence was loaned to Forest by Championship rivals Middlesbrough but the club opted against signing him permanently as he later joined Tottenham Hotspur.

Forest ended up agreeing a deal with Liverpool for Welsh international Neco Williams. Cooper revealed Forest made a move for Williams once he became available - rather than making the risk of waiting for Spence only to miss out on his signing.

He said last August: “It was topical with Djed. He was part of last season’s success but it was a case of not losing out on Neco, rather than waiting for one or two others.