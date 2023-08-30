All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United after their shock cup exit.

Leeds United were rocked by a shock Carabao Cup exit on Tuesday night.

The Whites dominated against the League Two outfit, but they were forced to a penalty shootout and wound up losing after an extended shootout that almost reached the goalkeepers. Leeds now turn attention to a Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday, but before then comes Friday’s transfer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Drameh decision

Leeds have reportedly decided to offload Cody Drameh in one way or another amid the loan signing of Djed Spence.

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted: “Djed Spence completes medical tests at Leeds United, loan move from Spurs set to be signed. #LUFC Leeds will allow Cody Drameh to leave on loan or permanent transfer. Drameh won’t accept a new deal and the arrival of Djed Spence clears path for his move away.”

Drameh was once billed for big things amid impressive loan spells elsewhere, but he has struggled to convince at Leeds, and it now looks that he will move on in one way or another.

Thomas claims

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have reportedly agreed a fee to sign Leicester City star Luke Thomas.

The Whites look set to land a full-back on each side, with Spence and Thomas set to arrive, according to Last Word on Sports, who are claiming a deal has been struck with Championship side Leicester over the latter.