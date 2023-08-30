New Leeds United loan signing Djed Spence could go up against former Whites and Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock this season if he is selected by Daniel Farke to face Huddersfield Town.

Spence and Warnock worked together at the Riverside Stadium but did not see eye-to-eye and the young defender was subsequently shipped out on loan to Nottingham Forest and the City Ground for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Reds clinched promotion from the Championship that year with Spence playing a key role down the right flank for Steve Cooper’s side.

Following Forest’s play-off final victory over Huddersfield last summer, Spence posted on social networking site Twitter ‘welcoming’ his former boss Warnock to the platform, after the veteran manager had set recently set up an account.

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Djed Spence of Middlesbrough in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Watford at Riverside Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Middlesbrough, England.

Clutching the play-off winners’ trophy and smoking a cigar, Spence tweeted: “Oh, where's my Manners. Welcome to Twitter @warnockofficial", in what was perceived by many as a jibe towards the 74-year-old and his previous comments calling the young full-back’s work ethic into question.

Warnock – now in charge of Leeds’ Championship neighbours over at the John Smith’s Stadium – responded with a good-natured reply: “Well done Djed, I did say you were Premier League or non-league. Glad you listened and took my advice on board now go and enjoy your success. Those cigars won't do you any good though son," complete with a wink emoji.

Prior to their public exchange, Warnock had suggested Spence’s commitment at Boro could see him playing non-league football in five years, despite his abundance of talent, comments which the young right-back did not take kindly to.

Spence subsequently earned a move to Premier League Tottenham Hotspur after securing promotion with Forest, but now embarks on his second loan spell since joining the North London club last summer.

Leeds host Warnock’s Huddersfield at Elland Road on October 28, by which point Spence could have established himself as Farke’s first-choice right-back.