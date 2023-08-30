Hull City have completed the signing of a goalkeeper ahead of next month’s Championship clash with Leeds United

Hull City have signed experienced goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee ahead of September’s Championship clash with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

The Whites head to East Yorkshire on September 20 in their second fixture after next month’s international break. Daniel Farke’s men take on Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday before a pause in Championship action for the latest UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

They return against Millwall on Sunday, September 17 before making the trip to Hull three days later. The Tigers have signed Allsop on a two-year deal and he could feature against Leeds.

Hull confirmed in a club statement on Wednesday morning: “The well-travelled shot-stopper has kept 98 clean sheets in more than 300 appearances for 13 different clubs, with 114 of his outings coming in the Championship and two in the Premier League.

“Confident with the ball at his feet, the Birmingham-born glovesman started all but three of Cardiff’s league matches last season, registering 12 shutouts and saving two of the four penalties he faced.

“Working with Liam Rosenior at Derby County in 2021/22, Allsop was an important member of the Wycombe Wanderers team that secured a historic first promotion to the second tier in 2019/20. The former West Bromwich Albion youngster also earned promotion from League One with AFC Bournemouth in 2012/13 and lifted the EFL Trophy on loan at Lincoln City during the 2017/18 season.

Hull head coach Rosenior said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Ryan has joined us and he’s going to add a lot of competition and quality to our goalkeeping department.

“I’ve worked with him before and I know his potential and ability. He’s brave and fantastic with his feet – one of the best, if not the best, in the league in terms of his distribution. He makes important saves, has played in every league – Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two – and is a good character, leader and talker.