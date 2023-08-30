Leeds United confirmed the signing of Djed Spence on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday morning and the defender says he is looking forward to getting started at Elland Road.

Spence arrives in LS11 with promotion-winning pedigree at Championship level and has previously dazzled at this level with his ball-carrying ability and athleticism down the right flank.

The right-sided full-back is expected to feature prominently in Daniel Farke’s system throughout 2023/24 as Leeds aim to clinch promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Speaking to Leeds’ in-house media channel LUTV, the 23-year-old said upon signing for the club: “It’s good to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a big club, obviously there’s a good squad and there is ambition at the club to get back to the Premier League.

“I just want to get playing again. There’s a good manager here, I’ve heard a lot about him and way he wants to play attacking football. I think that will suit my style of football.”

Spence has not featured a great deal since signing for Spurs last summer, and spent the second half of last season out on loan with French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

As for making his Leeds bow at Elland Road, which could come this weekend versus Sheffield Wednesday, Spence said: “I’m looking forward to playing at Elland Road, I’ve heard a lot about the fans. They are meant to be very loud.