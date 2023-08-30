Leeds news you can trust since 1890
‘Very loud’ - Newest Leeds United recruit Djed Spence’s first words on Elland Road noise

Leeds United confirmed the signing of Djed Spence on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday morning and the defender says he is looking forward to getting started at Elland Road.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:12 BST

Spence arrives in LS11 with promotion-winning pedigree at Championship level and has previously dazzled at this level with his ball-carrying ability and athleticism down the right flank.

The right-sided full-back is expected to feature prominently in Daniel Farke’s system throughout 2023/24 as Leeds aim to clinch promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Speaking to Leeds’ in-house media channel LUTV, the 23-year-old said upon signing for the club: “It’s good to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a big club, obviously there’s a good squad and there is ambition at the club to get back to the Premier League.

“I just want to get playing again. There’s a good manager here, I’ve heard a lot about him and way he wants to play attacking football. I think that will suit my style of football.”

Spence has not featured a great deal since signing for Spurs last summer, and spent the second half of last season out on loan with French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

As for making his Leeds bow at Elland Road, which could come this weekend versus Sheffield Wednesday, Spence said: “I’m looking forward to playing at Elland Road, I’ve heard a lot about the fans. They are meant to be very loud.

“We want to win as many games as we can now,” he added.

