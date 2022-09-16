Sonny Perkins only signed for Leeds United in July but has already picked up his first individual award as a member of the Whites.

The teenage attacker has been crowned Premier League 2 Player of the Month for August after netting five goals in four matches to begin his Leeds career.

Perkins beat off competition from the likes of teammate Mateo Joseph, who also scored five during the opening month of the Under-21s’ season.

Sonny Perkins signs for Leeds United in July 2022 (Pic: Leeds United)

Leeds’ youngsters were unbeaten in their opening four matches, while Perkins and fellow new signing Darko Gyabi are set to be given their Elland Road bows on Friday evening as the Under-21s take on Southampton’s B side.

Perkins also picked up April 2022’s PL2 Player of the Month award whilst still representing previous club West Ham United, who were disappointed to see the England youth international leave over the summer.