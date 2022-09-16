Leeds’ crop of defensive players is as talented and internationally recognised as any other position in the squad.

Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper and Rasmus Kristensen have all represented their nations at senior level, while Charlie Cresswel, Junior Firpo and Pascal Struijk have earned caps at youth international level.

Most recently, Dutchman Struijk was called up to the Netherlands’ provisional squad ahead of UEFA Nations’ League fixtures later this month.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Pascal Struijk of Leeds United in action during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Leeds United at Brentford Community Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

However, the 23-year-old has been omitted from the final selection, dashing faint hopes of a late World Cup call-up in two months’ time.

The central defender, who has deputised at left-back so far this season, finally won the attention of Oranje boss Louis van Gaal during his third season as a Premier League player, but ultimately misses out.

Elsewhere, Diego Llorente has been named in Luis Enrique’s Spain squad for the country’s upcoming internationals, with fans of Selección de fútbol de España discovering the former Real Sociedad man’s involvement in obscure fashion.

Aboard a road-bike in the Spanish countryside, national team boss Luis Enrique names his 25-man squad for their Nations’ League fixtures, as he rides over the names of his selections, painted onto the road in front.

Despite his goalscoring start to 2022/23, there was to be no place for Rodrigo Moreno, though, as the 31-year-old recovers from a shoulder dislocation picked up towards the end of August.