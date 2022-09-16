9 free agents still available to Leeds United with the transfer window now shut

Who could Leeds United still sign?

Despite the summer transfer window slamming shut earlier this month, clubs in the Premier League still have the chance to sign players on free transfers.

Many individuals are still available following the end of the past campaign and they will be eager to find new clubs before January comes around.

Leeds United have made a solid start to the new season and find themselves sat in 9th place in the league table.

Jesse Marsch’s side have won two, drawn two and lost two out of their opening six matches but have seen their recent clashes against Nottingham Forest and Manchester United postponed.

They have to wait until 2nd October for their next match which is a home clash against Aston Villa, who have won once so far this term.

In the meantime, he is a look at some free agents who are currently unattached and could be decent options for Leeds to snap up....

1. Jason Denayer The defender has been linked with Premier League pair Aston Villa and Wolves over recent times but remains available. Photo: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU Photo Sales

2. Dan-Axel Zagadou He left Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer and has been linked with a free transfer switch to West Ham United this week. Photo Sales

3. Xeka The Portuguese midfielder helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title last year and is said to be on the radar of Rennes now. Photo Sales

4. Adel Taarabt The former QPR and Tottenham Hotspur playmaker cut ties with Benfica earlier this month and will be weighing up his next move in the game. Photo Sales