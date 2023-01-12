Leeds United ‘happy’ to let player leave permanently as midfielder update emerges

Leeds United are back in Premier League action on Friday night with an away trip to Aston Villa. The Whites drew 2-2 with Cardiff City in the FA Cup last time out.

They play the Bluebirds in the replay next Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Midfielder latest

Speaking to Pilatus Today, FC Luzern sporting director Remo Meyer is confident Leeds-linked midfielder Ardon Jashari will be staying put this winter. Celtic and Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest in him this month. Meyer has said: “I currently don’t think it’s realistic that there will be a transfer with Ardon this winter. On the one hand, we have our clear ideas about the transfer fee. On the other hand, (a sale) must also suit the player.”

Open to winger exit

The Whites would apparently be open to letting winger Ian Poveda leave permanently. He is currently on loan in the Championship at Blackpool after spending time with Blackburn Rovers last term. As detailed in a report by the Blackpool Gazette, Jesse Marsch’s side would be ‘happy’ to let him move on as long as they are ‘adequately’ compensated.

Ownership latest

