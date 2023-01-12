Jesse Marsch says he loves Leeds United fans' adoration for Willy Gnonto but has called for the winger's chant to be modified to be 'more respectful.'

Anti-racism group Kickitout recently released a statement on the issue, due to a racial stereotype in the lyrics of the song, which is sung to the tune of La Bamba.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: "While we believe the majority of fans singing this chant are not doing so with racist intent, we would stress that racial stereotypes are harmful and offensive, irrespective of the intention to show support for a player. We urge fans to show support with family-friendly language. We will be working closely with Leeds to ensure action is taken.”

Marsch has weighed in on the song, now, suggesting there is a way to show the same level of support for the Italian international without being disrespectful.

"I think the point would be that we always want to be respectful," he said.

"I think in our sport, it's so important to maintain high levels of respect and I know it within our group, we have that at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think our fans are great, you know, they show passion. They want the team to be successful. They can be hard on the team sometimes and hard on me about what we're doing and we understand that and I love how much they love Willy.

"I will be walking around my house chanting or like whistling the tune in my head sometimes but is there a way to modify it to be as passionate but be more respectful. That's what I would say."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds attempted to address the issue with a subtle suggestion for an alternative lyric on their Twitter account, to no avail.

Other clubs have had to deal with it in the past, including Sunderland, whose on-loan winger Amad Diallo had to request that supporters change the lyrics in a song about him.

Advertisement Hide Ad