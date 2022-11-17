The 49ers Enterprises investment group have been linked with a full takeover of Leeds United. The Whites may well have a new majority shareholder in the near future if reports are true.

The Times have claimed that a consortium tied to NFL side the San Francisco 49ers are poised to increase their stake in the club. This deal would see current majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani, whose tenure expires in 2024, being bought out prematurely.

How much do the 49ers own of Leeds United?

Back in 2018, the group bought an initial 15% entity stake of Leeds for a fee of around £10 million whilst they were still plying their trade in the Championship. They ended up getting promoted to the Premier League under popular former boss Marcelo Bielsa two years later by which time their share had increased gradually. It now stands at 44%.

When would the reported 49ers takeover happen?

The Times’ report claims The 49ers Enterprises investment group wants to wait until the end of the current season (2022/23) before fully launching the takeover. This means it is a case of as you were for Jesse Marsch’s side as they head into the January window. It remains to be seen what impact relegation would have on the process.

What has been said?

The Athletic provided an update on the latest episode of The Phil Hay Show podcast: “Interestingly, when we ran the piece originally, the kind of feeling at Elland Road was it was probably going to come much sooner than that and probably likely to come before now. There is still a feeling this isn’t imminent, as in the next few weeks.

