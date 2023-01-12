Patrick Bamford will return to the Leeds United squad for Friday's trip to Aston Villa but Jesse Marsch has lost Crysencio Summerville for a month.

Bamford has been back in training since late last week, having last featured for the Whites at Liverpool in October, prior to the World Cup break. The striker flew to Munich for a groin operation, after which Leeds expected him back within a couple of weeks, but Marsch revealed that illness had delayed the number 9's Thorp Arch comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch will finally be able to count upon the once-capped England forward at Villa Park, however.

The good news comes with some bad news, though.

Summerville limped off early in the first half to get treatment after a poor challenge and while he was able to carry on until the hour mark, the injury he sustained will keep him out of action until February.

"Patrick is back in training and will be in the squad, that's really good news," said Marsch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Luis [Sinisterra] is getting closer and closer but not quite ready. "Cree Summerville is out for a month probably, that's the prognosis although he feels it will be a little sooner."

Leeds' head coach is frustrated at the physical treatment dished out to both Summerville and Willy Gnonto this season and has appealed for officials to offer them more protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ankle injury he sustained in the Cardiff match is a little bit of a talking point for me," he said.

"Between Cree and Willy specifically, opponents have tried to bully them, they have a hard time containing them and I don't think refs have protected those two well enough. It's made them susceptible to injury. I'd like to see referees protect attacking players a little better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsh had numerous niggles to contend with in the lead up to last weekend's 2-2 FA Cup draw with Cardiff City.

Liam Cooper and Robin Koch both missed out through minor glute injuries, Tyler Adams was rested due to an Achilles problem, Illan Meslier had a muscular issue in his kicking leg, while Marc Roca and Jack Harrison were only fit enough for the bench in Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad