‘Deal agreed’

The Athletic report that Leeds United have agreed a deal for Georginio Rutter. It has been suggested that Rutter will not feature against Aston Villa but will fly over from Germany shortly.

Striker ‘wants’ swift medical

MailOnline report that Rutter wants to head to the UK today and have a ‘swift’ medical to complete his transfer to Elland Road.

What Rutter has said

Rutter has highlighted his desire to move to a bigger team. Speaking to Scouted Football at the end of last season, he said: “When you watch a Champions League game between Real Madrid and Manchester City, obviously you want to be on the pitch! I don’t know a single player who will tell you otherwise.”

What Hoffenheim have said

Speaking earlier this week, Hoffenheim chief Alexander Rosen said: “Georgi faces a big choice that preoccupies him intensely. He is a very young man, so it is understandable that he is concerned about the current situation. From our side, it is about handling a young person responsibly, and therefore we have decided that he should not train fully with the team at the moment.

