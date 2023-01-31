Leeds United have enjoyed a rather entertaining January transfer window as we head towards the deadline.

The window will slam shut on Tuesday night, bringing to an end another wild month of spending by Premier League clubs. The English top-flight has once again outspent all other leagues, and Leeds have contributed to that with the signings of Georginio Rutter and Max Wober, while Weston McKennie has joined on loan from Juventus.

As the deadline approaches, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Zaniolo latest

Leeds may yet have an opportunity to sign Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo.

Zaniolo was heading to Bournemouth, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that a £25million plus add-ons deal was agreed between Roma and the Cherries, but it’s said that despite a flight being booked for the midfielder, the deal was called off due to the Premier League side lacking funds.

That could open the door to Leeds re-entering the race, given they have been linked late in the window. Roma are said to be desperate to get Zaniolo out before tonight’s (Tuesday’s) deadline.

Phillips enquiry

Leeds have reportedly made a surprise attempt to re-sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

Phillips has struggled for games since moving to City, with Rodri proving too good to drop in that holding midfield role, and according to The Sun’s Phil Thomas, a number of Premier League clubs have enquired about the possibility of landing Phillips on a loan deal this month.