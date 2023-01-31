The Whites sealed the transfer of 18-year-old Portuguese youth international Monteiro on a three-and-a-half year deal on deadline day, for a fee in the region of £1 million, adding to their loan acquisition of Weston McKennie, as well as permanent January moves for Max Wober and Georginio Rutter.

Leeds’ spending this month has seen them commit £70 million in prospective transfer fees, assuming the club exercise McKennie’s £30 million purchase option, as the Whites prepare for life under soon-to-be majority shareholder 49ers Enterprises, who are expected to assume control at Elland Road this summer.

As the final 12 hours of the January window tick down, Leeds will conduct at least one move, seeing Diego Llorente join AS Roma on an initial loan, with a view to a permanent deal. The Spaniard is to undergo a medical today before signing at the Italian club.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Leeds player Jack Harrison makes a point during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brentford FC at Elland Road on January 22, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Leeds winger Jack Harrison is the subject of reported interest from Leicester City. Harrison has spent five years at Elland Road – three on loan from Manchester City, and two as a permanent fixture – but his future remains uncertain during the final hours of the winter window.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires in June 2024; if Leicester were to submit a formal proposal exceeding Leeds’ valuation of the player at this current juncture, it is understandable that the club may consider it. Although, losing an attacking option this late in the day given the success Leeds have had at the negotiating table this month, risks tarnishing what has been a proactive and well thought-out window by United’s executives.

Head coach Jesse Marsch explained following the side’s 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley last weekend that he wants to keep Harrison at the club, inferring that the final decision is unlikely to rest exclusively with the American: “All I'll say is, I really like Jack first as a person. He's one of the most incredible people I've ever coached. We like him here. We want to keep him. He's performing really well.”

"When things start circulating, it's never so easy to just stay focused on what your job is, but I've tried to have open dialogue with him and be very honest with him and we have that kind of relationship. He does like it here. That's all I can say. It's not like he's itching to leave,” Marsch added.

Leicester are in the process of adding £15 million centre-half Harry Souttar from Stoke City, and earlier this week signed Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian winger Tetê on loan until the end of the season, taking advantage of FIFA’s ruling that players can suspend their contracts with Ukrainian clubs until 30 June 2023 following Russia's invasion.

The 22-year-old had spent the first half of this season on loan at French side Olympique Lyonnais, scoring six goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances.

The feeling among supporters at Elland Road is that selling Harrison could be an unnecessary risk, however the wealth of options in Leeds’ attacking arsenal means that risk is somewhat diminished. Willy Gnonto’s emergence on the left flank has seen Harrison drop back into a left-sided central midfield role in recent fixtures, while McKennie’s arrival suggests he will feature alongside Marc Roca and Tyler Adams in the midfield trio.

Crysencio Summerville has returned to first-team training after an ankle injury picked up earlier this month, while Luis Sinisterra – another wide attacking option – made his first start since October during last Saturday’s FA Cup win. Coupled with Patrick Bamford’s return to form and fitness, Rodrigo’s goalscoring hot-streak, Brenden Aaronson’s positional flexibility and Rutter’s club-record arrival, Leeds are less reliant on their No. 22 compared to this time last year when Harrison scored eight times during the second half of the season.

Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo has been linked as a possible replacement if Harrison does move on, although the 23-year-old Italy international is reportedly valued at £25 million and has an unfavourable injury history having already sustained two cruciate ligament ruptures during his time at Stadio Olimpico.

Harrison has scored 30 goals in 186 appearances for Leeds, including 17 in the Premier League.

