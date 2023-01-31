The 24-year-old already shares a close relationship with international teammates Brenden Aaronson and, in particular, Tyler Adams, but told reporters his decision to join Leeds was not overtly influenced by his existing friendships.

“I thought seriously,” McKennie said. “Juventus are a Champions League club, a strong club, one of the top teams in Italy and around the world. But for me, I just felt like I couldn’t express my style of play and my full potential there.”

"Leeds are a team who I feel like I fit toe-to-toe with everything that they want to do and accomplish. I have my friends here. Obviously I think about myself first because it’s my career but it helps. Tyler’s a similar player to me, I feel like he fits in well here so I’ve heard only good things. That’s how I came to my decision.”

Leeds United welcome USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie (Pic: Leeds United)

McKennie has spent the last three seasons in Turin and admits he was settled at the Bianconeri before Leeds came calling this month.

"It was stressful. I’m at home and one minute I’m chilling. The next I’m calling my agent like ‘do I need to pack, do I not need to pack, what am I doing?’ I’ve got three dogs, I’ve got everything up and running in Turin, perfected. I’m trying to figure out what I need to do because I’m not just packing one suitcase,” the 24-year-old said, exhibiting his affable and outgoing personality as he recalled events of the past week.

"When I heard the deal was possibly going through, going through the process and all trending well, in my head it was already ‘I’m leaving, I’m coming to Leeds.’

"Then you start thinking ‘is it happening, is it not, what’s going on?’ It was a bit of a head-turner but as soon as I was told ‘you’re flying tomorrow’ - good!” McKennie added.

Leeds United’s director of football Victor Orta is also pleased to agree a deal for the 41-cap United States man, telling Leeds United’s official website: “I am really happy, I think it is a good addition for Leeds United.”

"He is a player who is at international level, which is really helpful for the squad and someone who will strengthen us.

“Weston is a versatile player who will be able to adapt quickly, helped by his knowledge of the other players in the team.

“I think it gives Jesse Marsch balance in his team and more options, with a player who can grow within the transition of English football.

“We hope he can adapt quickly with the rhythm here after playing in Italy. To have Weston on loan with an option to buy is a really good situation for Leeds United,” Orta said.