Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE: Whites announce fourth signing after Weston McKennie deal
Leeds United have until 11pm this evening to conclude any remaining transfer activity before the January window slams shut.
Leeds unveiled their third major signing of the winter window on Monday evening through the arrival of 24-year-old USA international midfielder Weston McKennie. The American has signed on an initial loan deal from Juventus with a view to making the switch permanent at the end of the campaign.
McKennie follows in Austrian international defender Max Wober who has joined the Whites from RB Salzburg and new record signing France under-21s forward Georginio Rutter who has been recruited from Hoffenheim.
But there is set to be more business on the agenda on transfer deadline day and we will bring you all of the developments from Elland Road here right up until the 11pm cut off point and beyond.
Leeds United transfer deadline day live
Key Events
- Transfer window closes at 11pm
Diego Llorente arrived in Italy yesterday evening, probably went for an expensive meal at one of Rome’s finest restaurants and is currently undergoing a medical ahead of signing for AS Roma.
Managed by Jose Mourinho, the Italian side are expected to agree an £18 million option to buy, too, which would see Leeds recoup the fee they paid Real Sociedad in 2020.
Fair to say Weston McKennie is a big fan of Elland Road, already. His first words as a Leeds United player.
Yesterday, Leeds United welcomed USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie to Elland Road on an initial loan deal, which could be made permanent for £30 million in the summer.
He reunited with international teammate and close friend Tyler Adams, too. Read all about it here.
After last night’s Weston McKennie deal was sealed, we’re expecting at least one piece of outgoing business, and one incoming.
Diogo Monteiro - an 18-year-old central defender from Servette - is expected to be confirmed as a Leeds United player. Meanwhile Diego Llorente is set to complete a loan move to AS Roma.
Any further business, watch this space...