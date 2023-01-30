Leeds unveiled their third major signing of the winter window on Monday evening through the arrival of 24-year-old USA international midfielder Weston McKennie. The American has signed on an initial loan deal from Juventus with a view to making the switch permanent at the end of the campaign.

McKennie follows in Austrian international defender Max Wober who has joined the Whites from RB Salzburg and new record signing France under-21s forward Georginio Rutter who has been recruited from Hoffenheim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there is set to be more business on the agenda on transfer deadline day and we will bring you all of the developments from Elland Road here right up until the 11pm cut off point and beyond.