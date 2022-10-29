Liverpool v Leeds United injury news as seven ruled out and six doubts

Leeds United return to action on Saturday when they take on Liverpool at Anfield.

The Whites are enduring a difficult time of things currently, now eight without a win and needing to pick up significantly after falling into the drop zone. Jesse Marsch is now fighting for his job as a result, though it seems he will be given time.

Unfortunately for Leeds, they next face Liverpool at Anfield, and while the Reds have endured a wobbly start to the campaign, they still boast an incredible home record. Not only that, but the Whites haven’t won at Anfield for more than 20 years, albeit the two sides did go a long stretch without meeting during that time.

Ahead of the clash on Saturday, Marsch has provided an injury update, saying: “Injuries, Stuart (Dallas) and Adam (Forshaw) are still out. In addition, questionable are Leo Hjelde, after his appendectomy, and then Joffy (Joe Gelhardt), Rodri (Rodrigo), Luis (Sinisterra), Liam (Cooper) and Tyler (Adams) are all a little bit in question. We’ll see how the next 48 hours go for all of those players.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also spoken about his side’s fitness. Speaking about Ibrahima Konate, he said: “I would say the Ajax game, we didn’t have more subs so we could take him with us, but he was not really ready for this game. In a very serious situation in the last five minutes maybe, but he’s available now.”