Klopp's Reds have slipped back to eighth place in the Premier League table after last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest but bounced back in the Champions League via Wednesday's 3-0 win at Ajax. Despite a stuttering start, the Reds are still only ten points behind long odds-on title favourites Manchester City but Klopp says it is impossible for him not to have sole focus on Saturday night's visitors Leeds.

In being presented with the notion that Liverpool were close enough to City if Pep Guardiola's side did not run away with the league, the Reds boss launched into a fierce defence and praise of next opponents Leeds, despite the Whites sitting third bottom.

The Reds boss singled out Leeds quartet Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison for particular praise, in addition to predicting a fiery response from Whites boss Marsch whose side have taken just two points from a last possible 24.

PASSIONATE RESPONSE: On Leeds United from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, above. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

"If we would have won against Nottingham we would have had 19 points and then we would be a bit closer than now," said Klopp, presented with the Manchester City question. "But I know that. We didn't. So why should we talk about that?

"The problem is when we talk about our situation and how we can improve it, it sounds like we just have to play better. And then there is still an opponent and Leeds is really going for it. Leeds is super lively, super aggressive.

"It's not like I (just) think Jesse was just Salzburg, Leipzig, a lot of high press and stuff like this. Now it's a lot of midfield press, making spaces really small, going for counter attacks, a lot of really good players, talented players.

"Bamford is back then Harrison and Aaronson protect their speed and desire and they have real machines. Also I'm not sure if Adams can play but if he can play he's another hard, hardest worker in midfield so there is a lot to like about this team to be honest and they have no result.

"The last six, seven games, no real result and so they will be here and I heard only a little bit in the past and seen on the screen Jesse Marsch saying he is sick of losing. He is already very emotional on the touchlines! If he is sick of losing when there is already emotion on the touchline I can imagine how he will be.