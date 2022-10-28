Leeds United return to action this weekend when they face Liverpool at Anfield. The Whites are on an incredibly frustrating run, not picking up any wins in their last eight games, a run that continued with a home defeat to newly promoted Fulham last time out. Jesse Marsch is now under real pressure, and it gets no easier, with a date with Liverpool this weekend.

The Reds have been up and down this season, but at home, they remain a force, boasting a long unbeaten run at Anfield. It’s going to be quite the task for Leeds as they look to turn things around. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Watkins verdict

Leeds have been told why it may be a good idea to try to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins amid links.

“He’s a different striker to Patrick Bamford,” transfer expert Pete O’Rourke told The Transfer Tavern. “He’s somebody who can run the channels work hard and play up there on his own as well as he has done for Aston Villa. Probably the worry for Leeds fans is that he’s (Ollie Watkins) maybe not prolific in front of goal.

“He gets a lot of chances but maybe doesn’t put away enough of those chances that he maybe should do.”

Gakpo update

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fresh update has emerged surrounding Leeds’ January transfer target Cody Gakpo.

According to De Telegraaf, PSV Eindhoven’s financial difficulties mean they ‘cannot ignore’ offers of more than £26million for the in-form winger. Leeds tried to sign Gakpo during the summer window, but the Dutchman decided to stay put.