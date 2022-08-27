Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have already enjoyed a solid start to the Premier League season.

The Whites have also enjoyed a busy and exciting summer transfer window, putting together a rather new-look squad.

Faced with the departures of two key players in Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, Jesse Marsch wasted no time in adding to his squad.

Leeds have been smart in their business, and they may not be done yet, with a few days remaining in the summer transfer window.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Hee-chan boost

Leeds have received a boost in their bid to land Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan.

The Whites are said to be chasing a £15million deal for the forward as they look to add extra depth at the top end of the pitch.

Leeds are not exactly blessed with options up top, and with Patrick Bamford often battling with injury, Marsch needs more.

Hee-chan is seen as the answer, and Leeds are said to be in talks over a possible deal ahead of Thursday’s deadline,

According to the Express & Star, there is every chance the deal could go through on time, with Leeds hoping £15million will do the trick, with Wolves reportedly wanting £20million.

Gnonto update

Leeds are said to be ready to make another offer for FC Zurich star Wilfried Gnonto.

The Whites have been linked with the 18-year-old regularly over recent weeks, and they are said to have made an offer than was just over £2million short of Zurich’s £6.7million price tag.

According to Alfredo Pedullà via Sportwitness, Leeds are now ready to make another offer in a bid to get the deal over the line.