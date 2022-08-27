Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender, who has not yet featured for the Whites this season due to an injury, took pictures with fans on the first official day of the Bramham Park festivities.

He has joined a crowd of around 75,000 fans who have flooded the park to enjoy three days of live music.

Attaching a picture with Ayling, attendee Erin Moore tweeted: “Bumped into a leeds United ledge [legend] at Leeds Fest.”

Luke Ayling joined around 75,000 music fans at Leeds Festival (Photo: Erin Moore)

Ayling also made an appearance at Leeds Pride last month, becoming the first active Premier League player to appear at an LGBT+ Pride parade.

Friday was headlined by The 1975 and Halsey, whilst there was also appearances from the likes of Charli XCX, Run The Jewels and DMA’s.