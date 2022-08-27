Leeds United man loaned to Championship with January clause as boss makes ‘favourite’ prediction
Leeds United have sent winger Ian Poveda on loan to Championship side Blackpool for the season.
The Whites have inserted a January recall clause in the deal, which takes Poveda away from Thorp Arch for the second time in two seasons.
He spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers before a serious ankle injury required him to undergo surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period.
Poveda, like Helder Costa, was involved in some of Jesse Marsch’s pre-season preparations but did not travel on the tour of Australia and Leeds have been open all summer to the idea of a loan.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United midfielder eyed by Champions League club and Whites ‘willing’ to let attacker leave
-
2
Paul Merson and Patrice Evra agree in Brighton v Leeds United score prediction
-
3
Jesse Marsch doubles down on Bielsa claim he was criticised for early in Leeds United tenure
-
4
Leeds United transfer news: Spanish side ‘submit offer’ for Leeds linked striker, Man Utd star’s agent ‘approached’ Italian club
-
5
Leeds United hit with FA charge after Barnsley incident and Jesse Marsch 'punches thrown' comments
The 22-year-old has played 20 times for Leeds since moving to Elland Road from Manchester City.
His contract with the Whites runs until 2024.
“I’m really happy to join a great club,” he said.
"The manager and the directors have put confidence in me and I want to give back to the fans with good performances and displays on the pitch. It’s a really important stage in my career and I’m excited to get started.”
Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton believes Tangerines fans will quickly take to their new signing.
“I’m delighted to bring Ian to the club,” he said.
"He’s clearly an exciting talent and we’re really looking forward to working with him. He has fantastic feet, adds pace and is very direct. I’m sure he’ll be a fans’ favourite very, very quickly.”