The Whites have inserted a January recall clause in the deal, which takes Poveda away from Thorp Arch for the second time in two seasons.

He spent last season on loan with Blackburn Rovers before a serious ankle injury required him to undergo surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period.

Poveda, like Helder Costa, was involved in some of Jesse Marsch’s pre-season preparations but did not travel on the tour of Australia and Leeds have been open all summer to the idea of a loan.

The 22-year-old has played 20 times for Leeds since moving to Elland Road from Manchester City.

His contract with the Whites runs until 2024.

“I’m really happy to join a great club,” he said.

"The manager and the directors have put confidence in me and I want to give back to the fans with good performances and displays on the pitch. It’s a really important stage in my career and I’m excited to get started.”

GONE AGAIN - Ian Poveda is going to Championship side Blackpool on loan for the season although Leeds United can recall him in January. Pic: Getty

Blackpool head coach Michael Appleton believes Tangerines fans will quickly take to their new signing.

“I’m delighted to bring Ian to the club,” he said.