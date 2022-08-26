Brighton manager Graham Potter pays overdue credit to 'evolving' Leeds United

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday afternoon, the Seagulls will aim to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they host a Whites side who are also yet to lose a game.

Separated only by goal difference, the two in-form teams will both seek back-to-back wins in the six-pointer at the American Express Community Stadium, where Leeds haven’t claimed a victory since 2009.

Unburdened by the imminent threat of relegation, Jesse Marsch’s side have made a dazzling start to the new term, hugely surpassing expectation by racing to the top of the table, where Leeds currently sit in third place.

As a host of new signings are settling into life at West Yorkshire, Marsch’s vision is beginning to come to life at Elland Road – where the Whites made headlines last weekend by pulling off a shock win against recent European champions Chelsea.

With new fire in old legs and a startling confidence in some of the squad’s freshest faces, United made light work of Thomas Tuchel’s side – though the German boss refused to offer his opponents any credit for the result.

Potter, however, is an an unashamed admirer of Marsch’s work.

"Overall, I was really impressed [by the Chelsea result],” Potter said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds’ visit.

"You have to respect it [Leeds’ press], compete against it and bring your own game.

"Jesse as a coach has had real success. He absolutely knows what he's doing.

"It's up to us to respect that and adapt to that."

His stance will be music to Marsch’s ears since the Leeds boss hopes that, after his first weeks in the role were spent scrapping desperately to avoid the drop, his side can really set the pace against Premier League opponents this season.

"We want the game to look the way that we want it to look,” Marsch told the media after the Chelsea win.

United have the look of a team who have put last season’s woes, which were only resolved at the eleventh hour on the final day at Brentford, firmly behind them.

With the removal of some of the old guard and the addition of Marsch’s own favourites, the Whites are growing in strength as the team begins to march to the beat of their manager’s drum – and Potter is aware of how a cohesive unit his players are set to face on Saturday.

"Leeds have made a really good start,” Potter said.

"I've got a lot of respect for Jesse Marsch, it's not an easy job.

"To keep them up was a fantastic achievement and now you can see them evolving into a Jesse team.