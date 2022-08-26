Leeds United youngster heads out on loan to League Two club
Leeds United Under-21s player Jack Jenkins has joined Salford City for the 2022/23 season
Leeds announced another departure from the club’s Thorp Arch base on Friday afternoon as Jack Jenkins joins Salford City on loan.
The League Two side co-owned by members of Manchester United’s ‘Class of ‘92’ including Gary Neville have secured the 20-year-old for the 2022/23 campaign.
Nominally a central midfielder, Jenkins has featured heavily for Leeds’ Under-23 and Under-21 sides over the past couple of seasons, but has only made one senior appearance to date.
In search of regular game-time at this stage in his career, Jenkins has been granted a loan switch to the Peninsula Stadium, where Leeds’ Under-21s were defeated in the Papa John’s Trophy last season.
A statement from Leeds United read: “The 20-year-old has made one senior appearance for the Whites and will now look to gain further experience across the Pennines.
“We wish Jack good luck during his time at the Peninsula Stadium.”
Jenkins’ Leeds deal expires in June 2024.