Leeds are faced with the task of rearranging two Premier League matches in an already packed domestic schedule this season, after two games fell victim to postponements after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last week.

Monday evening’s home game against Nottingham Forest was postponed as a mark of respect, while this Sunday’s match against Man United at Old Trafford has also been called off due to an anticipated lack of available police officers.

The Premier League will be brought to a halt between November 12 and December 26 due to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, meaning not many dates are available to rearrange the fixtures this year.

Leeds may be forced to wait until 2023 to see their trip to Old Trafford rescheduled (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The two games will likely need to be played in midweek with the only potentially available Saturday the Fourth Round of the FA Cup at the end of January - however that would require Leeds and one of Man United or Forest to be knocked out at the Third Round stage.

Man United have Europa League commitments on most Thursday evenings until the planned break for the World Cup while all three clubs remain in the League Cup.

Last season, Premier League games were permitted to take place on the same evenings as Champions League fixtures due to a backlog caused by COVID postponements, which could provide a potential work-around.

However, special dispensation would be required from UEFA if Leeds were to arrange a midweek fixture against Nottingham Forest or Manchester United which fell on the same evening as a Champions League/Europa League matchday.

As it stands, Leeds’ next available opportunity to face Manchester United will be in the New Year, while only a limited number of dates are available to reschedule the Whites’ fixture against Forest before the World Cup begins in just over two months.

Below are the midweek slots currently available for Leeds to face Forest:

2022

Wednesday, October 5

Wednesday, October 26

Wednesday, November 2

2023

Tuesday, January 17 or Wednesday January 18

Tuesday, February 14 or Wednesday, February 15

Tuesday, February 21 or Wednesday, February 22

Tuesday, March 7 or Wednesday, March 8

Tuesday, March 14 or Wednesday, March 15

Tuesday, April 4 or Wednesday, April 5

Tuesday, April 11 or Wednesday, April 12

Tuesday, April 18 or Wednesday, April 19

Tuesday, May 2 or Wednesday, May 3

Tuesday, May 9 or Wednesday, May 10

Tuesday, May 16 or Wednesday, May 17

Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24

Dates available to face Man United:

2022

No dates available

2023

Tuesday, January 17 or Wednesday January 18

Tuesday, April 4 or Wednesday, April 5

Tuesday, May 2 or Wednesday, May 3

Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24

Dates that could become available based on every side’s progress in EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League:

FA Cup

Fourth Round – Saturday January 28, 2023Fifth Round - Wednesday, 1 March 2023

EFL Cup

Round Four – December, 20 or 21, 2022

Round Five – January, 10 or 11, 2023

Semi Final first leg – January, 24 or 25, 2023

Semi Final 2nd Leg – January, 31 or February 1, 2023

Europa League knockout phases, which could free up Tuesday and Wednesday dates for Man United v Leeds: