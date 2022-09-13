Kick-off at Molineux will be 7.45pm and ticket details are yet to be confirmed.

The Whites booked their trip to Molineux with a 3-1 Elland Road victory over Barnsley in round two thanks to a long range strike from Luis Sinisterra and a pair of Mateusz Klich goals.

Speaking after that game Jesse Marsch’s assistant head coach Rene Maric said the Carabao Cup would be a chance to give players important minutes.

“Obviously we want to compete in every competition and I think that in the cup we have the chance to use the depth of our squad,” he said.

"We trust the whole squad. I think we have a really good squad to compete with every opponent and also within the squad to compete for the starting XI.

"We will for sure, always rotate depending on tactical circumstances and training performances and today [against Barnsley] was no different.”

Marsch later joked that the Carabao Cup draw was ‘terrible.’

ROUND THREE - Leeds United's Jesse Marsch and Wolves boss Bruno Lage have had fractious encounters in each of the teams' last two meetings. Pic: Getty

"Terrible. Terrible, but mostly because we know Wolves is a really good team and that it won’t be easy,” he said.

"We’ve tried to build a squad that has more depth so that we can be ready for every challenge so that that will obviously be a big challenge for us in the third round. So yeah, not what we wanted, but whatever, we’ll be ready to go.”

The game will pit Marsch against Bruno Lage once again, after touchline spats in each of their last two encounters. The Wolves boss snubbed Marsch’s offer of a handshake after a fractious game at Elland Road to begin this season and afterwards intimated that he was unhappy with something the American said during the game.

Leeds are currently in a period of inactivity due to the postponement of Monday night’s game against Nottingham Forest, as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, and the decision to call off Sunday’s trip to Manchester United. The policing operation required by Monday’s State Funeral and associated events around the country made it impossible for Leeds’ Old Trafford visit to go ahead.