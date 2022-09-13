Leeds United’s wait to return to action continues.

The Whites saw last weekend’s clash postponed as part of league-wide postonements amid the Queen’s death.

And now this weekend’s clash with Manchester United this weekend has been put back due to a shortage of police officers ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Jesse Marsch’s men will be desperate to get back to action following a heavy defeat last time out, but they will have to wait until October as things stand.

As the long wait continues, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Okafor price

Leeds have been linked with a move for Red Bull Salzburg striker Noah Okafor, but it seems they will have to pay big to land him.

That’s according to the player’s agent Gianluca di Domenico, who told Radio CRC: “Noah Okafor? He is one of the most interesting Swiss players,

“Those who have seen the match against Milan have certainly noticed his characteristics. Do Napoli follow him? I haven’t talked to (sporting director Cristiano) Giuntoli yet. There are rumours that they are following him and that they also liked him in the summer transfer window.

“Salzburg have sold players worth 493 million euros since 2016. Okafor will be valued between 25 and 30 million.”

Parisi update

Leeds were linked with a move for Empoli star Fabiano Parisi during the summer window, but it seems they didn’t have any chance of landing him.

Empoli chief Pietro Accardi told Tuttomercatoweb: “He has had offers.

“But we had decided to remove him from the market by renewing his contract. He has never given us any signs of wanting to leave.”