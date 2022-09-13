Michael Skubala, head coach of the Under 21s, is expected to name a strong team for the latest Premier League 2 Division 2 clash, which kicks off at Elland Road at 7pm.

Club captain Liam Cooper and fellow first teamers Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo are all due to be involved, alongside summer signings Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins.

Cooper is working his way back to full fitness after an Achilles injury, sustained on a treadmill in the off-season, kept him out of pre-season and the Premier League’s opening fixtures.

Bamford is also attempting to improve his match fitness levels after a 2021/22 season that was almost entirely derailed by injuries and a set-back in the second week of the current campaign. The striker got 45 minutes of action at Brentford in Leeds’ last Premier League action for 29 days. Ayling also returned to the side in that game, having had knee surgery at the end of last season, but Firpo is yet to make a comeback from a problem picked up at the start of pre-season.

Skubala took over in the summer and after four matches his youngsters sit top of the table thanks to three wins and a draw. Southampton’s 21s boast the same record but sit behind the Whites having scored fewer goals.

Leeds say more than 7,000 tickets have already been sold and fans are being urged to purchase before the game day. Tickets are priced £6 adults and £3 for concessions.

The West Stand and East Stand Lower are currently open, with further stands available to be opened subject to demand.