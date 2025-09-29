A number of Leeds United players have made the step up to Premier League football this season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Bogle has answered ‘serious questions’ over his Premier League suitability with a better start to the season than last year in the Championship, according to Graham Smyth.

The 25-year-old enjoyed another impressive 90 minutes during Leeds’ 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth, keeping the in-form Antoine Semenyo quiet from open play while offering plenty going forward. He was an early doubt for the game due to a nasty-looking foot injury picked up at Wolves the prior week but kept his starting spot and stood out once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds plucked Bogle from rivals Sheffield United for £5million just over one year ago, albeit with a warning from Blades fans the right-back would struggle defensively if a Premier League return is achieved. A shaky start to life at Elland Road strengthened their claim but he quickly settled down to earn a place in the Championship Team of the Season.

That momentum has been carried straight into the Premier League, with Bogle not looking out of place coming up against top-level wingers while also causing problems with his dribbling. And YEP chief football writer Smyth praised the defender’s efforts going both ways.

“He’s started in the Premier League better than he started in the Championship last season,” he told The Square Ball following Saturday’s draw against Bournemouth. “He’s had a better start to this season, which is incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I love is that he’s still dangerous at this level going forward, because you wonder about players like that. A lot of Sheffield United fans had serious question marks about whether he could do it in the Premier League. He’s doing both sides of the game really well.

“His ball carrying ability has transferred to this level. If he’s found properly with two of those runs he makes [vs Bournemouth], [Brenden] Aaronson undercooks the pass for one and [Ethan] Ampadu slightly undercooks the next one, but he’s getting into great positions. £5m, what a bit of business.”

Leeds United have two great full-backs on their hands

Bogle’s ability to adapt his individual game has been hugely impressive this season, with Leeds a more cautious outfit in the Premier League than they were in the Championship. The right-back’s ventures forward have been more considered in recent weeks, only kicking into gear when an opening arises and there is appropriate cover.

Equally, left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson has the ability to cause huge problems for opposing defences and his forward-thinking instincts have been on show in recent weeks. But the Swedish international can also sit in and defend if, for example, Bogle has already bombed forward and Leeds need defensive numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have two very attack-minded full-backs and to give both complete freedom would be to invite counter-attacks, which was a concern over the summer. But between the pair and manager Daniel Farke, an impressive balance has been struck, giving the Whites more defensive stability but not completely stifling the two defender’s quality going forward.