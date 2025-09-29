Leeds United’s next Premier League clash sees the visit of Tottenham in just the seventh game of the Premier League season - but ten players are already out or doubtful for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road.

For Leeds, the contest will mark a second a home game against a highflying side in the space of eight days following Saturday afternoon’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth for which Whites boss Daniel Farke had key men out.

But new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank was without half a team for Saturday evening’s visit of Wolves which offered his side the chance to move second. In the end, Frank’s men needed a late Joao Palhinha equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw which has left Spurs fourth in the Premier League table ahead of the trip to the 11th-placed Whites.

Leeds now have a full week to prepare for Tottenham’s visit but Spurs face midweek action with Tuesday evening’s Champions League clash at Bodo/Glimt. Ahead of that contest, here, we run through the early injury news from both camps.

BACK: Jayden Bogle Whites star Bogle suffered a foot injury in the 3-1 win at Wolves but the right back went straight back into the starting line-up against Bournemouth and excelled as us usually does in playing the full game.

BACK: Dan James Whites winger James missed the previous weekend's win at Wolves due to a knock suffered in training but the Wales international star returned to the bench against Bournemouth and was an unused substitute.

BACK: Pape Sarr Tottenham midfielder Sarr was a doubt for Saturday night's hosting of Wolves with a thigh injury but the Senegal international star made the bench and was brought on with 12 minutes left.

OUT: James Maddison A huge miss for Tottenham and a long-term injury, Maddison on the long road back from an ACL rupture. The midfielder suffered the injury in pre-season and has since had surgery. The 28-year-old is expected to be back towards the end of the season.

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski Another big Spurs absentee, midfield ace Kulusevski having had surgery on a knee injury which has kept him out since the end of last season. Boss Thomas Frank does not want to put a timescale on his return but admits "it's a longer one". Reports have suggested that the midfielder could be out until next year.