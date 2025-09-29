Leeds United v Tottenham early injury news as blows leave 6 out and 4 doubts but 3 men back

Ten players are now out or doubtful for Leeds United’s visit of Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

Leeds United’s next Premier League clash sees the visit of Tottenham in just the seventh game of the Premier League season - but ten players are already out or doubtful for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Elland Road.

For Leeds, the contest will mark a second a home game against a highflying side in the space of eight days following Saturday afternoon’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth for which Whites boss Daniel Farke had key men out.

But new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank was without half a team for Saturday evening’s visit of Wolves which offered his side the chance to move second. In the end, Frank’s men needed a late Joao Palhinha equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw which has left Spurs fourth in the Premier League table ahead of the trip to the 11th-placed Whites.

Leeds now have a full week to prepare for Tottenham’s visit but Spurs face midweek action with Tuesday evening’s Champions League clash at Bodo/Glimt. Ahead of that contest, here, we run through the early injury news from both camps.

Whites star Bogle suffered a foot injury in the 3-1 win at Wolves but the right back went straight back into the starting line-up against Bournemouth and excelled as us usually does in playing the full game.

1. BACK: Jayden Bogle

Whites star Bogle suffered a foot injury in the 3-1 win at Wolves but the right back went straight back into the starting line-up against Bournemouth and excelled as us usually does in playing the full game. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Whites winger James missed the previous weekend's win at Wolves due to a knock suffered in training but the Wales international star returned to the bench against Bournemouth and was an unused substitute.

2. BACK: Dan James

Whites winger James missed the previous weekend's win at Wolves due to a knock suffered in training but the Wales international star returned to the bench against Bournemouth and was an unused substitute. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Tottenham midfielder Sarr was a doubt for Saturday night's hosting of Wolves with a thigh injury but the Senegal international star made the bench and was brought on with 12 minutes left.

3. BACK: Pape Sarr

Tottenham midfielder Sarr was a doubt for Saturday night's hosting of Wolves with a thigh injury but the Senegal international star made the bench and was brought on with 12 minutes left. | Getty Images

A huge miss for Tottenham and a long-term injury, Maddison on the long road back from an ACL rupture. The midfielder suffered the injury in pre-season and has since had surgery. The 28-year-old is expected to be back towards the end of the season.

4. OUT: James Maddison

A huge miss for Tottenham and a long-term injury, Maddison on the long road back from an ACL rupture. The midfielder suffered the injury in pre-season and has since had surgery. The 28-year-old is expected to be back towards the end of the season. | Getty Images

Another big Spurs absentee, midfield ace Kulusevski having had surgery on a knee injury which has kept him out since the end of last season. Boss Thomas Frank does not want to put a timescale on his return but admits "it's a longer one". Reports have suggested that the midfielder could be out until next year.

5. OUT: Dejan Kulusevski

Another big Spurs absentee, midfield ace Kulusevski having had surgery on a knee injury which has kept him out since the end of last season. Boss Thomas Frank does not want to put a timescale on his return but admits "it's a longer one". Reports have suggested that the midfielder could be out until next year. | Getty Images

Romanian international defender Dragusin is another Spurs player recovering from an ACL injury that has kept him out since February.

6. OUT: Radu Dragusin

Romanian international defender Dragusin is another Spurs player recovering from an ACL injury that has kept him out since February. | Getty Images

