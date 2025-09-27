Leeds United team news is in for this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Elland Road.

In a double Whites boost, injury doubt Dan James returns to the bench whilst Jayden Bogle stays in the XI just one week after suffering a foot injury at Wolves.

Particular doubts concerned the participation of winger James who only returned to training on Wednesday after missing last weekend’s clash at Wolves with a knock picked up in training.

Speaking at Thursday’s pre-match press conference, Farke said that a late decision would be taken on James and the winger returns to the squad to take his place on the bench as Farke names an unchanged side that includes Bogle at right back.

Bogle was quickly back in training this week having had a defender land on his foot at Molineux, a blow which led to the right back limping off with seven minutes left.

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri (quad) and winger Willy Gnonto (calf) had already been confirmed as still out.

Leeds United v Bournemouth: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach; Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, James, Nmecha, Piroe.