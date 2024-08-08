Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as the 2024/25 Championship season closes in.

Leeds United are now less than 48 hours away from their first game of the 2024/25 season, with Portsmouth the visitors to Elland Road on Saturday afternoon. Daniel Farke’s men go into the campaign with plenty of positives to take from the summer, with four wins from four friendlies and new signings settling in well. Farke spoke to the media on Thursday and, in an incredibly rare moment, even revealed he had no fitness issues to contend with.

Farke also spoke about not being done in the transfer window and would be the first to admit there are gaps in the squad that need filling, namely out wide, in central midfield and at full-back. Those in charge at Elland Road still have three weeks left to conclude any business and, with a busy few weeks on the horizon, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Rowe latest

Leeds look set to step up their pursuit of Jonathan Rowe with recent reports suggesting they will improve on an initial £7million figure. Sky Sports report that talks are continuing with Norwich City and there is a willingness to ‘increase’ the amount, with the two clubs coming closer to agreeing on a valuation.

Rowe emerged as a target for Leeds earlier this week, with Crysencio Summerville’s £25m-plus move to West Ham last week opening up a major gap in the squad. The Telegraph initially suggested a £7m bid was ready to go but it isn’t thought to have been formally submitted. Instead, Leeds and Norwich remained in talks and the former are willing to improve on that initial amount it seems.

Farke is in no particular rush to get a deal done and is well-stocked out wide for now, but Leeds have shown a willingness to negotiate with clubs as they did when signing Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United. Quizzed on interest in his winger on Thursday, Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup said: “We can not affect whether there is an offer, that's what I tell the players on a daily basis. Their heads are ready to perform here.”

Wober alternative

Borussia Monchengladbach’s hope of re-signing Max Wober this summer is lessening and the German club now look to have sourced an alternative option. BILD claim Gladbach have set their sights on AZ Alkmaar’s Riechedly Bazoer, who could be available for around £3.5m - less than half the amount Leeds want for Wober.

Wober returned from a loan spell at Gladbach this summer, having triggered a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave on loan following last year’s relegation. The report suggests Leeds wanted a ‘double-digit million’ fee for the 26-year-old, a price the Bundesliga side simply cannot afford.

Speaking on Thursday, Farke insisted Wober has already pledged his loyalty to staying at Elland Road. “[It was the plan to] sit together and speak how was your experience after three weeks of training,” the Whites boss said. “But he came straight away and knocked on my office and said ‘boss sorry am I allowed to come in, listen I don't want to wait until the three weeks I want to say I'm totally convinced, I want to be here.’"