DF: You can never have enough. Every manager wants more. I would have loved to keep Summerville, Gray and to add even more quality but to be honest, that’s not the point. I know we’re in great talks, I totally believe in our owners, they are ambitious and back us. We have to stick to the rules, in the years before we had some tricky decisions in transfer sums and salaries. You have to pay for the sins in the past. I feel backed. You know what, I don’t have the feeling that the club and the board and owners are there to make my life easy, or to please or suit me. I understand my job the other way round. I don’t complain. When I think about last season, my aim was to bring stability to this club. I wanted to bring this club a group of players with great identification and the bond with supporters. It was tough last season. I never made a secret, once I take over, I want to be in the Premier League - I want to work with this club where it belongs in the Premier League. The only thing that works for me is hard work from my side and this is what I try to give, to give my knowledge, try to work on the values, within the group of staff and players, I try to bring principles. If you see us playing without the colours of the shirt, you can say ‘this is Leeds United’. I would have liked if we had promoted at the first time of asking but the reality is we have to accept there are financial rules and perhaps sometimes the player develops quicker than the club. Archie Gray, Cree Summerville, after such a season they should play in the PL and we should accept this. We have to spend the transfer sums sustainably and wisely.