The midfielder has endured a torrid time since leaving Leeds United but things are looking promising in pre-season.

It remains to be seen where Kalvin Phillips will spend next season and the Manchester City midfielder is thought to remain ‘open-minded’ amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

Phillips has been back with his City teammates over the summer after what has been a miserable year, with the Leeds United academy graduate disappointing on loan at West Ham before losing his place in the England squad for Euro 2024. Regular football has been hard to come by ever since he switched Elland Road for the Etihad in a £45million deal back in 2022, and that possibility of starts will be at the forefront of his thinking.

There is top-flight interest in Phillips, with recent reports linking him with a move to Fulham or Everton while Aston Villa have also been named as a potential destination. And Sky Sports report that the 28-year-old will assess all options with an open mind - although they add that claims of a possible move to Galatasaray are wide of the mark.

But despite reports of interest, there has been no palpable progress regarding a decision on his future, and it could be that potential suitors are remaining patient in the hope a loan option becomes available. City have stood firm in wanting to recoup a large portion of their £45m outlay but recent form would make that a hard sell.

Phillips remains a well-liked part of the City squad, however, and has regularly been praised by manager Pep Guardiola for his attitude even during tough times. An extended rest period for some teammates has seen the former Whites star drop into centre-back and recent performances have arguably been some of his best in a light blue shirt.

While pre-season performances need always be taken with a pinch of salt, Phillips has looked comfortable in the deeper role and confidence appears to be growing after reaching a nadir last season. But while Guardiola has been pleased, the City boss did little to entertain hope of keeping a place in the starting line-up once others return.

“I do not know what is going to happen with his situation,” Guardiola said. “ He was really good for the problems we had. I know Kalvin when he gets the ball and can see all the pitch in front of him, he's a really good player. When he has the small spaces there are more problems.

"That's why, with the problems we have, he makes an incredible effort with his position. He was confident with the ball and helps us a lot. I'm really pleased with his performance. When we have all our central defenders, we have a lot of central defenders. That's why it's not his position. We will see. Now he's helping us and it's good for us.”

City are in action this weekend and Phillips could be given the chance to claim silverware, with his side in Community Shield action against fierce rivals - both at club and individual level - Manchester United.