Two of Leeds United’s reported wide targets look set to join Championship promotion rivals.

A second reported Leeds United target looks set to join Championship rivals with reports suggesting Liam Millar is closing in on a move to Hull City.

Millar is one of several wide options to have been linked with a move to Elland Road, with The Athletic reporting earlier this summer that Leeds were ‘tracking’ the Canadian. The 24-year-old caught the eye with an excellent individual performance while on loan at Preston North End, capped off by a wonderful late effort to secure a 2-1 win for his temporary club.

Having entered the final year of his contract at parent club FC Basel, a permanent move looked increasingly likely this summer with a decision expected once his Copa America campaign with Canada finished. But Leeds look to have missed out on one of their targets, with Canadian journalist Matthew Scianitti reporting on an imminent move to Hull.

Millar is expected to be confirmed as a Hull player shortly, following the agreement of a €3.5million (£3m) deal with Basel. The winger is expected for medical tests in the coming days and will reportedly put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the option of a further 12 months. The Hull Daily Mail reports that a deal should be wrapped up before Saturday’s Championship opener against Bristol City.

As well as Leeds, Hull are thought to have beaten a number of Championship clubs to Millar’s signature. The Sun reported earlier this summer that Burnley, Sunderland and Sheffield United were all interested in the winger while Peter Ridsdale, chairman of last season’s loan home Preston, told BBC Radio Lancashire that they were in talks over a return to Deepdale.

Millar looks set to become the second reported Leeds target to join a likely promotion rival, following claims that Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has agreed to join Sheffield United. Chris Wilder’s side are thought to have agreed on a loan fee while covering all of the Crystal Palace youngster’s wages, fending off interest from a number of Championship clubs including the Whites, QPR and Watford.

It remains to be seen just how keen Leeds were to sign the pair, and those in charge at Elland Road look to have turned focus on an alternative option this week with interest in Jonathan Rowe emerging. The YEP understands clubs chiefs are keen to sign Rowe as the replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who last weekend joined West Ham.

Despite the 2024/25 campaign kicking off in just a couple of days, Leeds are in no rush to get a winger through the door before Portsmouth’s arrival at Elland Road, with manager Daniel Farke well-stocked going into the first few weeks of the season. Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto are natural options while both Brenden Aaronson and Georginio Rutter would be comfortable out wide if needed.