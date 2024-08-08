Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke has revealed details of an office visit from a former Leeds wantaway.

Daniel Farke says a chat in his office has 'totally convinced' him that Leeds United returnee Max Wober wants to stay but the defender has work to do to win over the fans.

Wober is one of two loanees who came back to the club this summer a year after exercising relegation exit clauses to secure loan moves abroad. Both he and Brenden Aaronson spent the last season playing in the Bundesliga for Borussia Mönchengladbach and Union Berlin respectively and, as part of a group of several who took that action, faced severe criticism over a lack of loyalty from the fanbase.

Aaronson, though, had constructive talks with Farke over a return early on in the summer and spoke at length to the local press about his decision to come back and help Leeds get promoted.

The US Men's National Team attacker lined up his move to Union Berlin before Farke was in post and insisted he turned his thoughts towards an Elland Road reunion as last season neared its conclusion.

Wober, though, is yet to speak publicly over his intentions for the future. There was interest from Borussia Mönchengladbach in making the Austrian international a permanent signing but they failed to match Leeds' valuation and Wober joined up with Farke for the pre-season training camp in Germany. The manager reveals they had previously made contact however.

"We had a good chat on the phone when he was playing for Austria, I allowed him to have two and a half weeks to clear his head," said Farke. "The chat we had was I want to be there and prove my worth.

“Once a player comes in and perhaps the last experience with relegation and his reputation was not on the top level - you could compare a bit with Georgi [Rutter] and Illan [Meslier] they were perhaps a bit in doubt, a new manager, how will it work out and right now everyone is more or less fully convinced [about them].

"In the first days [Max] was a bit careful not to be too loud within the group, but you got the feeling especially the training camp it was beneficial. [It was the plan to] sit together and speak how was your experience after three weeks of training but he came straight away and knocked on my office and said boss sorry am I allowed to come in, listen I don't want to wait until the three weeks I want to say I'm totally convinced, I want to be here."

Farke, though, admits that Wober needs to prove his dedication to the club on the pitch for the fans to accept him again. He said: "After a difficult season before and being out on loan, same with Brenden, one good game is not enough to win back the hearts and trust of supporters.

“But he has been top class in training, he has my backing. They will need a few weeks to get to 100 per cent but I get the feeling they can play a really important part. They're desperate to prove themselves. It's a good basement. But right now the real stuff starts, actions are louder than words."