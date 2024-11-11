Leeds United could be set for a reunion with a somewhat recent caretaker manager.

Former Leeds United caretaker manager Michael Skubala has emerged as a possible candidate to take charge at Coventry City, following their decision to sack Mark Robins last week.

Robins spent almost eight years at Coventry, guiding them from League Two to the Championship play-off final and an FA Cup semi-final, but was sacked after a seventh defeat of the season left them 17th. First-team coach Rhyss Carr is in temporary charge while those higher up at the CBS Arena work to appoint a longer-term candidate.

The November international break presents a good opportunity for Coventry to find their man and among the many names being linked is Skubala. The Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse claims the former Leeds boss and current Blackburn Rovers head coach John Eustace are ‘among other names’ being considered by Sky Blues owner Doug King.

Skubala has impressed since moving into management, following a spell at Leeds in which he was predominantly in charge of the under-21s before a fleeting caretaker period in 2023. The former Futsal coach took charge of the Whites for two games against Manchester United, drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford, and a 1-0 defeat at Everton before Javi Gracia’s appointment.

He left for Lincoln City in November 2023, his first full-time managerial role, and only just missed out on last season’s League One play-offs after an excellent run of form after the New Year. And that run was no fluke, with the Imps currently fifth in the table, having taken 25 points from their opening 14 games.

Frank Lampard remains the frontrunner to succeed Robins, with reports on Monday that he is ‘closing in’ on the role after Coventry chiefs decided on a more established name. The 46-year-old has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and has also managed Everton and Derby County.

But while Lampard is the favourite, a deal is not done and Collomosse reports that a meeting between club chiefs will take place this week to determine the next course of action. They are thought to be keen on the former Chelsea and England midfielder but are discussing alternative options.

Should a move for Lampard fall through, then it could be that Skubala earns a promotion and is handed the chance at managing in the Championship, which would present a major vote of confidence for someone who has only been a first-team manager for 12 months. Leeds have already beaten the Sky Blues at Elland Road but are due at the CBS Arena in February.